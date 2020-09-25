Bank of America Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $30.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities raised shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Kohl’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.53.

NYSE:KSS opened at $19.84 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

