Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH opened at $6.88 on Monday. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Research analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Terence John Street purchased 8,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $63,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist purchased 5,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,660 shares of company stock valued at $105,702 in the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 448,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 86,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Commerce (BOCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.