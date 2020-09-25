Bank of Nova Scotia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,135 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 981% compared to the average volume of 105 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.50 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.6814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $62,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

