Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,017.48

Shares of Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,017.48 and traded as high as $1,027.20. Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at $1,002.00, with a volume of 146,528 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,017.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 948.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 52.43 and a quick ratio of 52.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

