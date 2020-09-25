Barclays Downgrades Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Barclays currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $49.93 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.37%. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

