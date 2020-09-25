Barclays Lowers CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.12.

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.58 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 406,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 186,653 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in CMS Energy by 267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 541,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after acquiring an additional 393,925 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 385,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

