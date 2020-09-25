Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Rwe Ag Sp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. Rwe Ag Sp has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 69.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

