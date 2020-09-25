Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAS. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.87 ($63.37).

BAS stock opened at €49.99 ($58.81) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.64. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €72.17 ($84.91). The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

