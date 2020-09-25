Basic Attention Token (BAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $179.81 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002119 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $332.01 million and approximately $179.81 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043504 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.07 or 0.04699769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009409 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00059366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,472,262,994 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

