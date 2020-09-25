Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Beam has a market cap of $20.43 million and approximately $14.61 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 71,244,120 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

