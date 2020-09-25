Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Befesa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

ETR:BFSA opened at €33.85 ($39.82) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €33.12 and a 200-day moving average of €31.06. Befesa has a 52 week low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a 52 week high of €38.70 ($45.53). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.64.

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

