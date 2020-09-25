Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €96.76 ($113.84).

BEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

ETR:BEI traded down €1.80 ($2.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €93.04 ($109.46). 354,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €97.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €95.96. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a one year high of €109.20 ($128.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.