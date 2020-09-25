Bela (BELA) Achieves Market Cap of $61,075.63

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Bela token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bela has a total market capitalization of $61,075.63 and $15.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bela has traded 51.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00429631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Bela

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,034,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,788,153 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

