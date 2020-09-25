Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $41.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

NYSE:BDC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. 14,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,429. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Belden has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.19 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Belden by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

