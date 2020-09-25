Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €74.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.80 ($95.06).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH opened at €79.06 ($93.01) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €81.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.47. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a twelve month high of €85.76 ($100.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.65.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.