BiblePay (BBP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar. BiblePay has a market cap of $269,041.55 and approximately $12,713.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BiblePay

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,546,509,262 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

