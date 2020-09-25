BidaskClub Downgrades Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) to Sell

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMNL. ValuEngine raised Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

LMNL stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,817. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $267.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 155.71% and a negative net margin of 1,225.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.10% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications.

