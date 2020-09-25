Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.80

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.80 and last traded at C$8.62, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.60.

Big Banc Split Company Profile (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.