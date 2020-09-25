BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BCDA stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.21). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 3,331.90% and a negative return on equity of 441.82%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Research analysts expect that BioCardia will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.