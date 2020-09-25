Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.50. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 5,904 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

About Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET)

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams.

