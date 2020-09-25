Birchview Capital LP Acquires 1,000 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.7% of Birchview Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. 38,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

