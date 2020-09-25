Birchview Capital LP Buys Shares of 10,000 Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $33,714,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $24,693,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $9,839,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $7,318,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,964. The company has a quick ratio of 19.64, a current ratio of 20.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.97.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Inari Medical Company Profile

There is no company description available for Inari Medical Inc

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.