Birchview Capital LP Invests $3.66 Million in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. bluebird bio comprises 2.2% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Birchview Capital LP owned 0.09% of bluebird bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLUE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in bluebird bio by 27.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 384.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 51,107 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in bluebird bio by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

BLUE stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.20. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $25,256.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,772 shares of company stock valued at $109,995. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

