Birchview Capital LP Makes New $328,000 Investment in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,142,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,663,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,425,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. 245,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,562,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.06. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

Ovintiv Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

