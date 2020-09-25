Birchview Capital LP Makes New Investment in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 108.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 1,133,674 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,272,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,526,969 shares of company stock valued at $59,812,643 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Capital One Financial cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. 234,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,880. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 3.41. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $36.20.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

