Birchview Capital LP Makes New Investment in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Myokardia makes up 0.6% of Birchview Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Myokardia by 4.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 57.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 12.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 33.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 20.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total transaction of $469,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,077.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myokardia stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.68. 8,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,965. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.20. Myokardia Inc has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $137.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.94.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. Analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

