Birchview Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Equitrans Midstream makes up approximately 0.7% of Birchview Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $128,987,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $83,100,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $63,544,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11,327.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,540,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,480,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,640 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

ETRN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.46. 305,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,315,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

