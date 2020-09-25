Birchview Capital LP Raises Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Karyopharm Therapeutics accounts for about 1.9% of Birchview Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned 0.23% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KPTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $146,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,988,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $150,608.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,250.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $754,014. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.29. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.