Birchview Capital LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Birchview Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WKHS stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 858,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,970,801. Workhorse Group Inc has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $101,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,264.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 62,513 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $1,032,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,170.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 848,667 shares of company stock worth $15,945,197. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

