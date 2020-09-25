Birgit Norgaard Purchases 500 Shares of WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Stock

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$84.45 per share, with a total value of C$42,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$380,025.

WSP traded up C$1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting C$85.99. 82,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of 38.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$84.50. WSP Global Inc has a 1 year low of C$59.83 and a 1 year high of C$98.12.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that WSP Global Inc will post 3.9199999 EPS for the current year.

WSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$99.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$105.00 target price on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.91.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.