Birgit Norgaard Purchases 500 Shares of WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Stock

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$84.45 per share, with a total value of C$42,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$380,025.
WSP traded up C$1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting C$85.99. 82,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of 38.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$84.50. WSP Global Inc has a 1 year low of C$59.83 and a 1 year high of C$98.12.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that WSP Global Inc will post 3.9199999 EPS for the current year.
About WSP Global
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.
