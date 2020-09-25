Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Achieves Market Cap of $649,513.55

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $649,513.55 and approximately $1,072.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.19 or 0.04771234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00059317 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034047 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.