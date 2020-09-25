BitcoinHD (BHD) One Day Volume Hits $9.16 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $21.95 million and $9.16 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00033563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Coineal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00102721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00233056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.01457118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00200087 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

BitcoinHD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

