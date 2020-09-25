BitGuild PLAT Price Hits $0.0002 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $13,893.06 and $4,826.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00041014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00095118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00228740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.83 or 0.01473291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00202353 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

