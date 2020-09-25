Bitzeny Price Reaches $0.0023 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $170,589.88 and $5.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00418407 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002674 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.