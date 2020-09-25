BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.32.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $9,586,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 17,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $647,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,399 shares of company stock worth $17,667,974 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $749,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after buying an additional 55,507 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 40.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

