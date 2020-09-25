BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.32.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $2,185,060.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,399 shares of company stock worth $17,667,974. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $122,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

