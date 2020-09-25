Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd (NYSE:MUS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.86

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and traded as low as $12.51. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 43,081 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
About Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd (NYSE:MUS)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.