Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd (NYSE:MUS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.86

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and traded as low as $12.51. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 43,081 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the first quarter worth $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $472,000.

About Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd (NYSE:MUS)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

