Blackrock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $604.62

Shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $604.62 and traded as low as $586.00. Blackrock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at $594.00, with a volume of 77,842 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 604.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 541.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Angela Lane acquired 4,361 shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £24,857.70 ($32,480.99).

About Blackrock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

