BLAST (BLAST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a market capitalization of $103,051.24 and approximately $24.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLAST has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002598 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001551 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000757 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001204 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,678,783 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

