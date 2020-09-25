Blind Creek Resources (CVE:BCK) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Blind Creek Resources Ltd (CVE:BCK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. Blind Creek Resources shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $391,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.51, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Blind Creek Resources Company Profile (CVE:BCK)

Blind Creek Resources Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Blende property located in the Mayo Mining District of the Yukon Territory.

