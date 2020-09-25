Blockpass Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Blockpass token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $184,809.94 and $244.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00103037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00041894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00232541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.01460454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00199328 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

