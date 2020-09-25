BlockStamp Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $792.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002594 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001649 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000124 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000760 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001140 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,068,403 coins and its circulating supply is 26,525,437 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

