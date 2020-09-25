Bloom (BLT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,962.00

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Bittrex, Bibox and Upbit. Over the last week, Bloom has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $2,962.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00040544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00227157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00091281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.01458362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00204143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, AirSwap and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

