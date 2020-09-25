Blue Protocol (BLUE) Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC and CoinExchange. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $716,503.49 and approximately $68.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043254 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.61 or 0.04499572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033963 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002106 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

