BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) PT Raised to $25.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $489,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlueLinx by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,714,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 128,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

