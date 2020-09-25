Blur (BLUR) Reaches Market Cap of $111,297.01

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $111,297.01 and $3,653.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00041839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00098843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00229203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.01465774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00201576 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,310,780 coins and its circulating supply is 5,950,780 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

