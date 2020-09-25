BMO Capital Markets Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $255.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.63.

NYSE:ACN opened at $214.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.44 and a 200-day moving average of $202.55. The company has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.8% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

