Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $225.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Edward Jones upgraded Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Boeing to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.04.

Shares of BA opened at $146.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day moving average is $163.12. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 69.4% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

