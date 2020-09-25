Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) Shares Gap Down to $5.09

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $4.54. Bonso Electronics International shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 1,506 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNSO)

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

