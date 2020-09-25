BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $743,643.61 and approximately $943.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.19 or 0.04771234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00059317 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034047 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud's total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud's official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud's official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

